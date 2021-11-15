Showings start 10a Sat 11/13. Tucked back in an inviting rural neighborhood, sits this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on over a half acre property. The oversized fenced in backyard provides plenty of privacy along with amazing views of the sunrise! Inside you will find there is ample space for gathering. The large addition on the back of the home is truly a spectacular space to relax or entertain in. There is a gas AND a wood burning fireplace to keep you toasty during the cold winter months. All four bedrooms are on the second floor, in addition to two full bathrooms. Plenty of storage in the basement PLUS some potential for additional added square footage if you desire. This home has been well loved for 25 years and is ready for it's new owners! LOW Westport taxes & Waunakee Schools
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $425,000
