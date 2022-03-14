4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $370,000

Enjoy this lovely home in Waunakee, that has 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Home has a finished lower level, 3 separate spaces for everyone to have their own. Primary bedroom looks out over the fenced in backyard. Lower level includes additional bedroom, recreation and sauna room. Home comes with it's own very large sauna! Natural light throughout the home. Walk to schools, parks and downtown Waunakee.