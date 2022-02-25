Elegant 4 bed/4.5 bath Tuscany Ridge home backing to Conservancy! Sunny backdrop from two-story living room welcomes you to a beautifully refreshed head-to-toe interior. Entertain friends with the open floor plan & gather around large kitchen island to show off your quartzite counters/tiled backsplash, Wolf/SZ apps. Primary bedroom with tranquil en suite tiled bath, complete with soaker tub & walk-in shower. Walkout LL includes 2nd living rm w/game area, full bath, and hidden slide! Enjoy views from your screened porch w/grill deck or walk down to stamped concrete patio & cozy around the gas firepit. Bonus unfinished area in basement perfect for gym or add'l living space. Short walk to many parks/trails nearby. Waunakee schools/Town of Westport taxes
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,025,000
