Showings start THU 3/31 at 3pm. Offers due MON at 9am. Spacious home with soaring ceilings, large windows, tons of natural light and fabulous views out to the 18th hole of Hawks Landing Golf Course. This home is situated on a 1+ acre fenced yard and offers an open floor plan with sunny 3 season room (new Easy Breeze windows), large kitchen and deck, ideal for entertaining. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms including a palatial primary suite with jetted tub, walk-in shower and heated floors. Finished lower level with guest space, workout room, kitchenette and rec room. New roof (2003), new water heater + water softener (2021). 3 car garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Sellers' ideal close date is late June.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Badgers football recruiting leader Mickey Turner discusses what made him leave his on-field coaching role and what the recruiting department will look like under his direction.
The design phase will begin this summer for the Wisconsin Historical Society's new Capitol Square museum.
What was a national title worth? What about making the Las Vegas Bowl? A look at how much Wisconsin paid in bonuses to coaches and assistants for the Badgers' success this fall.
Deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
The Dane County sherriff's deputy who was fired for undisclosed reasons in November — a month after saying a she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park — was terminated for allegedly causing her own injuries with a box cutter while intoxicated on the night of the incident, reports say.
Drawing conclusions on an individual player’s shooting ability based on one season of work isn’t fair. Just ask former Wisconsin men's basketball standouts Ben Brust and Jordan Taylor.
An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.
Just weeks after releasing a software for independent medical groups, Verona-based health records giant Epic Systems Corp. is making even more moves that aim to increase healthcare accessibility in the wake of COVID.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Hunters have plenty of other things to shoot, would risk endangerment
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says ‘it was going to be difficult to put the team we wanted’ around Aaron Rodgers
From the "tough decision" to trade star wideout Davante Adams to the chances of Rodgers playing out his career in Green Bay, Gutekunst discussed a range of topics with reporters Monday at the NFL Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.