Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this custom built Wonder tucked away on a private lot with breathtaking views of the countryside and 3+ acres. On the market for the first time ever. Enter into the main level featuring recently refinished wood floors and remodeled kitchen (2018) with Wolf Range (2020), built-in fridge, and solid surface countertops. Also on the main level is the formal dining, office space / Den, and multiple family rooms. All bedrooms and laundry are on the upper level including the expansive primary bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. LL with lots of natural light, storage throughout, full bath, and an additional office space / workshop. Hobby barn has plenty of room for all the toys and an attached garage. Newer furnace, WH, well pump, deck, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $850,000
