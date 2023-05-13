Don't miss this modern sun-filled open concept home in the sought out MCP Schools. First impressions are everything as you step into your exquisite two story entry. Must see great room w/gas fireplace, oversized windows and open concept kitchen w/ss appliances, granite countertops & large, beautiful island. Main level flex room and office. Upstairs master ensuite w/walk in tiled shower & double sink, second bedroom suite w/attached bath, plus two extra bedrooms and an additional full bath. Watch the sunset from your oversized deck or ground level patio. Take a dip in your low maintenance saltwater pool or organize a game of pick up kickball in your huge fenced in yard. Your backyard is like paradise!! Two zone heating/Digital entry and Ring doorbell system.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dana MacKenzie, who coached the Warriors for 20 years, wrote on social media Tuesday that he was "extremely disappointed" and "heartbroken" wi…
A familiar voice of the Badgers football and men's basketball programs for 29 seasons will not return.
College President John Raymond Sr. said it's possible the symposium could be held on campus at a future date "under less disruptive conditions."
The facility has been vacant since 2015, when Marcus Theatres opened a new 15-screen cinema at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie.
A couple wants to build a home on a vacant lot next to the historic, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern near the UW-Madison Arboretum on the Near West Side.