Showings begin 8/5 @ 10:30am. Contemporary 2 story with walk out lower level that offers many options and could add an additional 1000 sqft! Lot backs up to a peaceful yard with wooded areas. This impressive home located in 1000 Oaks offers Quartz counter tops, pantry, 1st level laundry, separate dining and office area, gas fireplace and main level walk out from kitchen to your beautifully finished deck with stairs leading to backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! 3 car garage with plenty of space for extras! Extras include hardwood floors, walk-in closet in each bedroom and all new carpet.