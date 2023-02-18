Immaculate 4 bed/ 3 bath ranch with top of the line finishes! The main level features a bright and inviting living area w/ a floor to ceiling stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, large quartz island and butler’s pantry. Dining area w/ walkout to deck overlooking pond. Flex room and 3 sizable bedrooms on the main level, including the primary w/ tray ceilings, WIC, ensuite w/ walk-in tiled shower and dual vanity. The newly finished lower level will amaze you- walk down to find a spacious rec area w/ a beautiful wet bar, family room, 4th bedroom, addt'l flex room & full bath. Walk-out from the lower level to the fenced yard & patio. 2 car attached garage. This house has so much to offer, you won’t want to miss it!