Immaculate 4 bed/ 3 bath ranch with top of the line finishes! The main level features a bright and inviting living area w/ a floor to ceiling stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, large quartz island and butler’s pantry. Dining area w/ walkout to deck overlooking pond. Flex room and 3 sizable bedrooms on the main level, including the primary w/ tray ceilings, WIC, ensuite w/ walk-in tiled shower and dual vanity. The newly finished lower level will amaze you- walk down to find a spacious rec area w/ a beautiful wet bar, family room, 4th bedroom, addt'l flex room & full bath. Walk-out from the lower level to the fenced yard & patio. 2 car attached garage. This house has so much to offer, you won’t want to miss it!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He didn't want to get into coaching, but he wanted to give back to the game. So this Badgers forward from the mid 2000s decided to become a ba…
Some voters in northern Wisconsin village got absentee ballots that were already filled in; clerk blames 'human error'
The test ballots were accidentally sent out by the village of Kronenwetter clerk's office.
An expansive report alleged hazing, bullying and possible sexual assault. A witness came forward to share their testimony because they thought…
"I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over La…
Dave's Hot Chicken makes a darn good sandwich, and the fries and kale slaw are must-haves, too.