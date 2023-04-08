GORGEOUS prairie style ranch in desirable Birchwood Point development w/ open floor plan offering loads of light.Custom home is move-in ready ,owner has added over 100k of upgrades when constructed. Your new home has significant upgrades incl. the width of the floorplan to add tub & larger closet in main suite. Beautiful & inviting cook’s kitchen featuring 5 burner gas stove & butler’s pantry. Main level laundry w/ extra capacity washer/dryer & sink basin. Living area offers boundless opportunities for entertaining. Custom garage featuring double 9-foot doors. Lower level has finished suite w/ plenty of room to expand, bring your ideas. Extra features incl. radon reduction system & water filtration system. Lots of storage throughout. Relax on oversize deck & let day slip away.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $675,900
