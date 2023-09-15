Show 9/15. Welcome to modern luxury in this mint, ready to move-in home. A fantastic open floor plan allows for seamless living & entertaining. The kitchen's generous island, w/ high-end appliances + finishes, & the large pantry w/workspace will delight you, while the cozy gas fireplace in the delightful Great Rm will provide comfort on chilly evenings. Options galore for dining space or entertaining: dining room, back deck covered w/gazebo or LL patio where you can relax in the peaceful setting & enjoy views of the lush landscaping & wildlife. A ML primary suite with a walk-in closet and lovely bath enjoys privacy as it's on the opposite side of the house from the secondary Bus and office(4th BR). The partially finished walkout LL offers ample opportunity for future expansion.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
Ironman Wisconsin competitor from Madison dies after medical event during bike portion, authorities say
The 51-year-old Madison man received help from race staff and an off-duty police officer before he was taken to a hospital.