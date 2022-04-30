 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $650,000

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary home in Middleton school district! With gorgeous finishes and high-end upgrades, this home has it all. The kitchen boasts stainless steel Wolf appliances, a touchless faucet, large walk-in pantry and beautiful solid surface counters. All bedrooms are upstairs, including an owner’s suite featuring a tray ceiling, double sinks in the bath and a generous walk-in closet. A second full bath upstairs has smart design with double sinks which can be enclosed off from the tub & toilet room. The lower level is the perfect blank slate for finishing with 9 foot ceilings and is stubbed for a future bathroom. Main level mud/laundry room with laundry sink. Walking distance to the neighborhood park and Pope Farms elementary.

