Crosswinds Hawks Landing Stunner!! Impeccably maintained 4BD 3BA 4000+ Sq ft. open concept condo!! Incredible layout is set up for all your friends & family get togethers! Great chefs kitchen complete w/ Viking 6 burner gas stove, Viking wine refrg, Jenn-air double ovens & Bosch dishwasher. Walk in pantry. HW floors. So many updates, brand new 75gal water heater, LG washer/dryer, electronic water softener & Carrier air conditioner! Large Master suite w/ entrance to your own private deck. Spacious walk in California closet. 1st floor bedroom/den w/ high quality queen size Murphy bed! Incredible LL includes 2nd Master suite exlarge walk in closet along 4th bedroom. Beautifully lit high end wet bar with granite countertop, built in frig & ice maker. Rare opportunity for some lucky new owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $629,900
