4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $625,000

Showings start Saturday 2/5. Beautiful, move in ready home in the Hawks Landing neighborhood! This open concept kitchen and dining area along with a full bar and media room make this home perfect for entertaining your guests! First floor has been completely remodeled including new counter tops, new appliances, and remodeled master bedroom/bathroom. New AC and Furnace last year as well!

