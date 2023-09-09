A fantastic opportunity awaits you in this tasteful, move-in ready exposed ranch within walking distance to the Ice Age Trail, Hawks Landing Golf Club & University Ridge. The welcoming entry leads you to an airy open concept space w/vaulted ceiling & a wall of windows looking out over the yard. You'll love the floor-to-ceiling stone front gas fireplace in the great room which opens to the beautiful, modern kitchen & chefs will love being a part of the action while prepping meals on the large island with ingredients easily accessed from the walk-in pantry. Dining al fresco is a breeze, too, thanks to the deck off the dining area. The private main suite offers a serene escape + spa bath. Tons of extra space in the finished LL w/4th bdrm, rec room & large bonus room w/french doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine.
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
After officers aided the UW-Madison student at the scene, she was taken to a nearby hospital where Madison police said she was in critical con…
See photos at the scene of the pier collapse.