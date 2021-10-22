 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $600,000

Motivate Seller! A chance to own 10 acres of wooded land and a 4 bedroom house minutes from Madison. All the expensive mechanicals are updated: roof, siding, windows, furnace, air conditioner, tub surrounds, flooring and a new well! Update the kitchen, decorate and have the home of your dreams. This bilevel has exceptionally large rooms with many windows which showcase a magnificent view. Located high on a hill, with no visible neighbors, and woods backing to ice age trail offering complete privacy. Both formal and informal living areas, as well as a craft room, work out room and a huge screen porch provide plenty of room to spread out, Several acres of hickory, walnut, oak and elm trees provide habitat for many woodland creatures. Come check it out and fall in love.

