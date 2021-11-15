Privacy on ¾ wooded acre in popular Cherry Wood. 4 bdrm custom contemporary w/many updates. Kitchen completely remodeled w/9 ft center island, granite counter tops, SS appliances & walk in pantry. Relax in the warm family room w/wood burning FP, beamed ceiling, & doors to deck. Cathedral ceiling in beautiful great rm w/floor to ceiling stone FP. The ceiling extends into dining rm featuring lge windowed wall. Gorgeous imported hardwood flrs. A BR/study, guest bath & Laundry/Mud rm complete the 1st fl. Master suite w/private deck updated bathroom & custom walk in shower. 2 other lge BRs + balcony w/cedar planked ceiling. Fun walk out LL game rm w/pool table, rough in bath. Lge Storage Rm w/walk in cedar closet, Lots of windows throughout to enjoy wonderful nature views.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900
