 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

Sowing Starts Saturday 26th. Quality custom home, 4 BR 3 Bath Ranch, fenced yard, 3 car garage in Kettle Creek neighborhood! Solid ash hard wood floor on the main floor, Oversized expensive Granite Kitchen Island (Seats 7-8) with Big Sink & Disposal, Custom Cherry Cabinetry, Sub Zero Fridge, Wolf Dual Fuel Range/Oven, Vaulted ceiling with surround speaker, cozy Gas FP! Bright Sun Room w/Oversized Tile & Pella Windows! Maintenance free deck material. Master Suite w/Trey Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Private Bath (Jetted Tub+Shower)! Walk Out finished Lower Level Includes 8 Foot Wet Bar w/Sub Zero Fridge, Dishwasher, & Additional Cabinetry! Huge Family Room! home theater speaker installed on ceiling, 4th BR w/ a Full Bath, lots of storage with with shelves.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics