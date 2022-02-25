4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $595,000

Showings only Saturdays noon-4pm. Well-maintained, 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in popular Kettle Creek neighborhood. Inviting wrap around porch and 3 car tandem garage. Main level has open concept kitchen with island breakfast bar and pantry closet, hardwood floors, formal dining, powder room, laundry, office/flex room and large family room with gas fireplace. Spacious screened in porch overlooks professionally landscaped backyard with in-ground saltwater pool with auto cover, brick patio and raised organic garden. All bedrooms upstairs with fresh carpet including owner suite with private full bath. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room, exercise room and full bath. Convenient location one block from Country View Elementary and walking distance to Badger Ridge Middle school.