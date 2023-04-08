Freshly painted entire Main Level! One of the largest 1st floor Custom Ranch Homes in Desirable Cathedral Point, includes 4 Beds, Office, Sunroom, Mudroom & 3 Baths on Main Level too! Awesome Open Floor Plan! Opens to large Kitchen, w/ tons of Cabinets, Island & Pantry, opens to Dining Room, Great Room and Sunroom! Upgrades incl. all Cabinets in Kitchen, Baths & Laundry have soft close doors/drawers, installed Water Purifying System, under cabinet lights, Mst. Suite w/ walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, lge Walk-in Closet & large Fenced in Yard! 2 Car Garage w/extra Space for Workshop/Lawn equipment. Bring ideas an add more value to over 2,000 sq. ft of add'l living space in huge LL, stubbed for add'l Bath too! Close to Parks, shopping, Cosco, bike path and quick drive to Madison & Epic!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kettle Moraine decided to make a boys basketball coaching change despite making the state tournament for the first time in school history this season.
Pedro's Mexican Restaurante, a Madison mainstay for nearly 42 years known for its margaritas and fresh-pressed tortillas, has closed its dinin…
Waukesha schools official ban students from singing "Rainbowland" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The blues club's great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, and that's something its owners cherish.
A wire strung across a Southwest Side Madison bike path injured at least one cyclist last August.