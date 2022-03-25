4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000

SHOWINGS START 3/25. Dream home located in Verona with tons of updates, special amenities, and Country View Elementary School in the backyard! Updated kitchen with new GE appliances, quartz countertops, massive island, updated smart light switches&RO water filtration. Stunning 15'X30' great room w/ soaring ceilings, large windows and gas fireplace. 4 bedrooms all located on upper level w/ large primary bdrm and updated en suite bath. Additional bathrooms also updated. Enjoy second living space in basement w/ gorgeous wood burning fireplace, additional storage and custom indoor two-story play structure w/ lighting and slide/ball pit, an absolute dream for any child! Continue the fun outside w/ a 44ft Rainbow Play set w/ non-toxic rubber mulch! Professionally landscaped yard w/ new fence.