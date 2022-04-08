4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $550,000

Custom built farmhouse in Hawk's Valley. This functional two story design features an open kitchen/living area, upstairs laundry, large master suite with vaulted ceilings and an oversized garage. The black, white, and brick scheme is warmed by natural, Amish crafted wood accents. Custom built-ins, floating shelves, shiplap and concrete countertops are a few details that distinguish this home from other new builds. The fenced backyard and patio are primed for summer fun or take just a short walk up the hill to Dahmen's.