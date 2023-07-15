Dreamy picture-perfect sunsets, breathtaking verdant rear views in this gorgeously appointed 4BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Pretty LVP floors, Fabulous office/den/formal dining space, spacious porch, entertain in the Chefs kitchen w/ gas range double oven, upgraded quartz, tile backsplash, farm sink, breakfast bar island. Casual dining space opens to rear deck for grilling & cheers. Great rm w/gas FP overlooks the pretty large corner lot filled with trees. Owners suite has sunny window viewpoint, double vanity shower bath, walk-in closet. 3 more BR/work-from-home rooms up, big closets, hall bath w/ large tub/shower. Plenty of unfinished space in the half exposure LL for rumpus, workout, fun. Stubbed for future BA. No construction delays here, newer construction move in ready! Verona schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $550,000
