Showings begin 6/2. Don't be regretting you missed THE ONE! Immaculate 4 bedroom home with an amazing location across from the neighborhood park! Bright and spacious with a kitchen made for your culinary skills and entertaining. The main level also includes two flex spaces for your office, crafts, or play room. Upstairs find all 4 bedrooms and conveniently placed laundry room! The basement is unfinished, ready for another bedroom and a bathroom - plenty of space for your ideas to become reality! Just minutes from Ice Age Trail, dining, groceries and everything Verona has to offer. The tech lover will love the Lutron Wi-Fi smart lighting switches, Ecobee Tstat, Ring doorbell, and ethernet wiring.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers apparently will miss out on one of the top high school players in the state.
Paul Chryst was 67-26 as the head coach of the Badgers, but he's taking on a different role with the Texas Longhorns.
The Brewers designated a former home run champion for assignment on Monday as they made two roster moves in preparation for a three-game serie…
Former Badgers football coach Paul Chryst recently accepted a job with the Texas Longhorns and has put his house in Middleton on the market.
Middleton's boys tennis coach says he was fired after leading the team to a 19-0 regular season. Here's what we know.