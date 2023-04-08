Better than new describes this 4 bedroom home with a flexible floor plan close to EPIC & west Madison! You’re welcomed into this immaculate home by a space ideal for a home office or formal dining room. The main areas are an open concept layout, offering flow from the living room (w/ gas fireplace) into an inviting kitchen with an enormous island, stainless appliances, and crisp white cabinetry. Spacious mudroom with convenient washer/dryer leads to the attached 2-car garage. Upstairs you’ll find all of the bedrooms, including the primary with private bath (dual vanities & walk-in shower) and large walk-in closet. Finished lower level has a rec room perfect to kick back and watch movies or sports! Tree lined backyard provides privacy for enjoying evenings on the deck.