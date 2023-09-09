Showings start 9/9. Discover a welcoming and inviting home nestled in the popular Birchwood Point South neighborhood. Your private lot backs up to green space giving you a spacious view from the porch while enjoying a peaceful WI evening. This home is like brand new and has been meticulously cared for. It comes fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. Enjoy the convenience of being close to parks, restaurants, shopping & more! The open layout of this home promotes a seamless flow for gatherings and socializing. Retreat to your private bedroom, featuring a walk-in closet and a full bath, offering a tranquil space to unwind. An oversized 2-car attached garage, combined with an excellent location make this home a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine.
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
After officers aided the UW-Madison student at the scene, she was taken to a nearby hospital where Madison police said she was in critical con…
See photos at the scene of the pier collapse.