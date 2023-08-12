Showings start 8/11. Stylish, bright & move-in ready 4 bed / 2.5 bath home in the ever so desirable Birchwood Point awaits! You’ll love the open concept floor plan w/ eat-in kitchen boasting high-end apps & granite center island overlooking the dining area and living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace. Dining area walks out to a spacious patio perfect for grilling! Bonus front flex room is a great space for an in-home office, powder bath, & a laundry/mud room off the garage round out the main level. Upstairs find 4 bedrooms including the owners suite w/ tray ceiling, private bath & walk-in closet. Unfinished LL is ready for all your ideas; already stubbed for a bathroom & has plenty of storage space. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants & more! Don’t wait, schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $539,900
