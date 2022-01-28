 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $519,900

Showings begin Fri 1/28. Visit this remarkable 2 story in desirable 1000 Oaks neighborhood. A beautiful, modern colonial nestled into attractive greenspace & impeccably maintained. Ft. 4 beds / 2.5 bath, engineered hardwood thru out, open living & dining space, + gas fireplace w/stone surround. An elegant kitchen showcases bright views of the backyard, island bar & versatile pantry space perfect for kids’ room or workspace. An oversized mudroom keeps the main lvl.clutter free & offers main level W/D. Master is complete w/walk-in closet, custom built-ins & a large ensuite w/ dbl vanity & tiled walk-in shower. Guest bath w/quartz dbl vanity & private shower/toilet room. The private hill is perfect for the kids to go sledding in the winter while you watch from the comfort of your family room.

