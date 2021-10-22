 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $510,000

Showings begin 10/22/2021 @ 12:00pm! This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has everything you’ve been looking for AND more than you thought you could afford at this price! Truly a house for the holidays with natural light flooding in from every angle and expansive open space (9ft ceilings!) to see/talk to guests, whether they are by the beautiful gas fireplace, bookended by built-ins for a touch of elegance, or enjoying a quieter setting on the screened in porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard! Continuous LVP floors lead into the kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, and completed with a shiplap accent wall. The master bed upstairs w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, en-suite bath. 9ft ceilings in basement & huge exposure windows. Come and see!

