Showings start on Friday 7th July at 1:00pm. Stunning ranch in desirable Birchwood Point. The open, light-filled floor plan, featuring 9ft ceilings and large windows, offers a great gathering place. The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances with ample storage. A large primary suite with tray ceiling, a large bathroom, and great walk-in closet creates a comfortable place to rest. On the lower level, the professionally finished basement includes a fourth bedroom, a full bathroom, and plenty of extra space. Listing Agent is close family member of sellers.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $500,000
