RP $500,000-$515,000. Open floor plan home with upgraded 9ft ceiling. Main level bedroom and bath located steps away from the neighborhood park. Upper-level features 2 additional bdrms & spacious owners suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, & sliding barn door. Bedroom #2 has been expanded & has a large walk in closet. LL is perfect entertaining area w/tons of additional storage space. Garage is wired w/240V outlet for electric vehicle charging & zero entry into the home. Located in West Madison minutes from Epic, Downtown, UW Hospital & Campus. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, walking & bike trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.