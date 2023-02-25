Walk into this turn-key home and feel at ease immediately. Everything is done for you: quartz countertops, quiet close cabinets, low maintenance flooring, bright/clean bathrooms. Check out the view of the hills out back while you grill your dinner on the patio. Watch the sunset with a glass of wine at the end of the day from your large front porch. Finish the ample-sized basement for extra square footage. Bright, clean and ready for you to make it yours! Steps from Cardinal Glen Park and Pocket Park. Easy access to all the westside has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $495,000
