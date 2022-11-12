4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $484,900

Beautiful Veridian-built home in a growing West Madison neighborhood! Open & bright floor plan includes a spacious living rm, mud rm, powder rm & dining rm w/ doors to the deck. Kitchen boasts stained cabinets w/ crown molding, quartz counters, SS appliances & soft-close drawers. Primary bdrm features tray ceilings, an en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Another full bath & 2 more bdrms complete the UL. LL offers space for overnight guests with an add'l living rm, 4th bdrm, & full bath. The fenced backyard is one of the biggest in Birchwood Point! Huge deck & grassy yard are great for entertaining. A short walk away there are 2 parks & plans for 2 more. This bustling neighborhood is desirably located a short drive away from Madison's westside amenities. Some smart home features included!