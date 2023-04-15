Showings Begin 4/14. SPRING INTO THE SEASON with this charming Carriage Lane Home central to everything Madison's West side and Verona have to offer. This 4BR 3-1/2BA home features 2300 sf of living space, custom millwork cabinetry in the mudroom and lower level, quartz counters in the kitchen, stainless farmhouse sink, stain resistant grout, 2 spacious entertaining spaces, flexible office space on the main level, 20' Trex deck and 3rd vehicle parking pad off driveway. Sugar Maple Park One block away, 6-minute drive to Target, Menards, and other fine retailers.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $479,900
