Open floor plan home with upgraded 9ft ceiling. Main level bedroom and bath located steps away from the neighborhood park. Upper-level features 2 additional bdrms & spacious owners suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, & sliding barn door. Bedroom #2 has been expanded & has a large walk in closet. LL is perfect entertaining area w/tons of additional storage space. Garage is wired w/240V outlet for electric vehicle charging & zero entry into the home. Located in West Madison minutes from Epic, Downtown, UW Hospital & Campus. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, walking & bike trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The project also removes a former Subway shop that later became a juice and sandwich shop.
Two brothers with lots of restaurant experience are opening Fratelli's Trattoria where Angelo's restaurant and bar was in Monona for 30 years.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…
Bakke is anything but ordinary with amenities such as a teaching kitchen, an eight-lane swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and eight basketba…