Get ready for 3/24 @ 3pm! Better than new (landscaping and yard already done) and in a really sweet spot! This Hometown Grove home is walkable or bikeable to so much! Close to school, parks, tennis courts, dining, trails, dog parks, and brewery! Owner's suite features plenty of space for a king bed, walk in closet, and bathroom with dual vanity. Three additional bedrooms are also upstairs as well as the laundry (to keep the main level neat and tidy). The main level features wood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, and open layout with a kitchen island. Finish off the lower level (walk out!!) to add the "corner office with windows", bathroom, bedroom or rec area! Quick easy access to highway 151 will put you Downtown in minutes or off to your weekend round-trip.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
Johnny Davis provided an update on his ankle injury during the Badgers men’s basketball team’s news conference Saturday. Here’s what the UW star said.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Badgers men’s basketball team was without its backup point guard in its NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. But Lorne Bowman II did not leave the program. Here’s an update.
The city is starting a complete reconstruction of South Blair Street between East Washington Avenue and John Nolen Drive, which will cause some traffic hassles in coming months.
Instant analysis: If this was Johnny Davis' final Badgers game, it was one to forget in NCAA Tournament
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't and what it means after Wisconsin men's basketball season came to an end with a loss to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst came to the conclusion that “we had to do some things differently” and made significant changes on offense, special teams and recruiting. Why the moves are both intriguing and a little scary.
UW-Madison recommended the professor be monitored but most students couldn't recall that happening, calling into question the level of oversight applied.
"It's very emotional and very raw for me right now, said co-owner Christine Inthachith. "I'm still processing everything."
Jim Polzin: How the weaknesses the Badgers overcame to become champions caught up with them in the end
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team won the Big Ten because it had grit — and a superstar. With All-American Johnny Davis unable to deliver against Iowa State, UW couldn't overcome bench and shooting woes.