Range price $424,900 - $439,900. Beautiful tri-level home on a convenient street within Verona Schools & minutes from Epic. ML floor plan has sunny living room w/ vaulted ceilings & huge windows. Beautiful kitchen has bamboo floors, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry cabinet & is open to the dinette. UL owner's suite features double closets & en suite bath. 2 add'l UL bedrooms offer large closets & natural light. Add'l UL bath has tub/shower combo & laundry chute! LL provides add'l living space w/ gas FP & patio door walkout to back yard, plus add'l bedroom w/ large closet and a full bath w/ tub/shower combo. Partially finished basement has recreation/game room space & storage w/ built-in shelving. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the ML sun room, or grill out on LL concrete patio!
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nobody should want untrained teen vigilantes patrolling with illegally obtained guns
At least three Diocese sites held clinics for those 12 and older earlier this year.
Liautaud, who sold Milio's a year ago and retired, died after a brief illness.
"I know some people will be like, 'Well, we'll never go there again,' but you know what? I don't care," Kristi Genna said.
Why an athlete's arrest led Badgers AD Chris McIntosh to request a review of UW's disciplinary process
A Wisconsin football player's OWI case "potentially highlights a gap" in UW's discipline policy, Chris McIntosh said. Here's how.
The district is promising increased staff supervision during school opening, lunch and dismissal times, and will work with student leaders to prevent future flare-ups.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
During halftime of the Badgers' 72-34 win over UW-Green Bay, Ryan thanked UW fans, administrators, assistant coaches, support staff, players and his wife, Kelly, during a speech that lasted a shade over six minutes.
Former UW captain and All-Big Ten linebacker Chris Orr is finding ways to cultivate leaders in the program as the director of player development.