 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $359,900

Verona Schools, Eastview Heights subdivision, easy access to all Verona has to offer. Enjoy this home at the end of the road with a greenway on one side. This tri-level lives large, open and lots of natural light. Gas fire place in living room, as you enter, two bedrooms up (one used as a den), and two bedrooms down for guests, privacy and a great place to hang out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics