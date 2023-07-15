VRP $2,000,000-$2,500,000. Photos as example of luxurious home that can be built on this vacant lot. Home will be a completely custom new home in any shape/size you want, built by Michael F. Simon Builders. Expected final cost $2,000,000-$2,500,000, depending on size + finishes. All photos are renderings, buyer will work with builder to design their dream home! This wooded 1.53 acre lot offers a full side and rear yard exposure walkout. This is located in a brand-new subdivision that will be finished this fall. Glacier’s Trail is a captivating new housing development designed to offer residents an idyllic country lifestyle without sacrificing the conveniences of modern living. Enjoy miles of Middleton’s trails as well as the Ice Age Trail system.
