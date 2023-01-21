4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,350,000

The Woods at Watch Hill Condominiums - Custom built stand alone homes with $750 year annual dues. Simply gorgeous modern farmhouse nestled on over 2+ acres in Verona. No details were overlooked in the build of this four bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 3 car garage masterpiece. Enjoy privacy, an abundance of light & terrific year round views! Main level features an open design W/ spacious foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, & mudroom. Kitchen finishes include a massive quartz island, Sub-Zero, Wolf & Asko appliances, 3/4 inch hand - tooled hickory floors, walnut cabinets & 6x9 walk-in pantry! Upper level primary suite has two separate large walk-in closets, glassless walk-in shower, soaking tub & double vanity! Enjoy front porch long range views & a serene screen porch setting!