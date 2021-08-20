4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,300,000

 Skip to main content
This beautiful, impeccably crafted home sits on 8+ acres overlooking rolling landscapes full of wildlife, w/both sunset & sunrise views. Custom built for the builder's family, every detail—from superior construction techniques that ensure interior comfort & longevity, to high ceilings, & the flowing layout—was thoughtfully considered. Light & bright throughout! Home is masterfully laid out to include both open, public spaces, incl the spectacular kitchen w/Wolf + SubZero, & more intimate living spaces. The outdoor areas, include expansive deck, patio, & fire pit, all situated to make the most of the bucolic views. The sprawling lower level w/its 2-sided stone, gas fireplace, has space for anything you need, tons of storage + a wine cellar. 4+ car finished garage with steps to basement.

