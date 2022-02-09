Wooded escape nestled off the 13th tee on University Ridge golf course. Private 1.5 acre lot has 360-degree view of trees out of every window. This high quality build has freshly updated EFIS exterior & metal Wolverine roof to provide a stunning look of luxury & serenity. Bright natural light showcases the architectural designs of this custom built home. Screened porch off the dining room will surround you w/beauty & wildlife. Inside the home, the layout does a great job of being open & at the same time provide tranquil spaces to work or relax. In-floor radiant heat & 2 Tulikivi wood burning stoves keep it cozy & energy efficient. Owner's suite spoils you w/ private balcony & adjacent sitting room. Wine room in LL. 6-car garage w/ space to finish above. This secluded sanctuary awaits you.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.
The five-story building would be constructed at highways TT and N just north of Interstate 94, but neighbors express concern about runoff, traffic and nearby wetlands.
Patrick DePula, owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies, said as a test, he had Grubhub deliver a single pizza, on the menu for $22, and it became $38 after fees and tips.
Sarah Franklin was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2021 when she ranked third in the conference with 3.96 kills per set.
Sometimes the answer to shooting woes is more time in the gym. Here’s why coach Greg Gard doesn’t think that’s the solution for the Badgers this time.
The UW defense didn't have an answer for Kofi Cockburn, with Illinois' 7-footer scoring 37 points to lead the 18th-ranked Illini to an 80-67 win over the 11th-ranked Badgers.
The school's principal said in an email to families Alex West, who died Friday after being taken off life support, was described as "an intelligent, funny and very confident young man."
Jim Polzin: Johnny Davis' shooting struggles are worrisome as Wisconsin men's basketball reaches stretch run
The sophomore wing is now 10 of 51 on 2-point jumpers over his past seven games, a sign that either Davis might be worn out from a heavy workload and/or opponents have found ways to keep him in check.