4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,199,000

Immaculately updated executive home situated on the scenic 6th hole of Hawk's Landing Golf Course. Walk into your dramatic 2 story great room with a 2 sided fireplace and a bank of windows overlooking your private backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large pantry, prep sink, and wine fridge is set up perfectly for entertaining. A large 4 season room with built-in grill and firepit, large deck, and professionally landscaped backyard with custom koi pond allow you to enjoy the beautiful views all year long. Main level primary suite w/ walk-in closet & private ensuite bath creates the perfect oasis to unwind. Three large bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms upstairs offer plenty of space. The lower level is an entertainer's dream, full bar, pool table, surround sound