4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $899,900

Completion Date of November 1st. Construction to begin with a signed building contract with Marten Building & Design. Last homesite available to build on in Apple Valley! Screen porch off the dining area leads down to a poured patio with a built-in wood burning fire pit. Beautiful hardwood floors, Amish cabinetry, and granite/quartz throughout. The great room features wood beams on the ceiling and built-ins. Spacious, finished 3-car garage with oversized doors & stairs to lower level. Marten Building & Design’s celebrated building style of oversized windows and soaring ceilings let in a ton of natural light. Buyer has the option to modify the home design, select a different plan, or create a new house plan from scratch with Marten Building & Design. Video Tour is of a similar model.