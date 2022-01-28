4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $864,900

Beautiful open-concept ranch home by Marten Building & Design. Featuring a screen porch off the dining area with a grill deck leading down to a poured patio with a built-in wood burning fire pit. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, Amish cabinetry, and granite/quartz throughout. The great room features a custom lit coffered tray ceiling. Primary bedroom's en-suite bathroom features a custom tiled walk-in snail shower, double vanity, and a giant walk-in closet. Spacious, finished 3-car garage with oversized doors & stairs to lower level. Lower level has great exposure with large windows and a second gas fireplace. Marten Building & Design’s celebrated building style of oversized windows and soaring ceilings let in a ton of natural light and create a cheery atmosphere even on the coldest days.