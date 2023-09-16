Welcome home to this Beautiful Marten Building & Design home. Main floor features open design, 11-foot ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, & stone fireplace. Top of the line kitchen w/ stainless appliances, quartz waterfall island & large walk-in pantry. Owners suite w/dbl sinks, soaker tub, dual-head shower & extra lrg walk-in closet. Mud room connects to 3+car heated garage w/ extra room for storage/work-space. Lower level has family room w/walkout, second fireplace, 3 more bedrooms (all w/ walk-in closet), 2 baths, & unfinished space for storage. Large, .78 acre, professionally landscaped lot. Sun Prairie Schools w/ Town of Bristol taxes! Easy commute to schools, restaurants, & shopping.