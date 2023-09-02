Showings start Thursday, 9/7, so mark your calendar and prepare to be amazed by this stunning ranch home crafted by Marten Building & Design in the highly sought after Wellington Trace neighborhood. Step inside to discover the finest features and finishes that will make you fall in love at first sight. This exquisite home boasts elegant hardwood floors, custom lighting that sets the perfect ambiance, and an abundance of natural light streaming through huge windows, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere. The kitchen is a chef's dream with handcrafted Amish cabinetry and granite countertops that exude timeless beauty. Enjoy the inviting outdoor space complete with a built -in gas fire pit and a great place to entertain friends and family! Ample opportunity to expand in the lower level!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $799,900
