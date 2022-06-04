The perfect modern farmhouse - just 3 years new! Proud owners of this beautiful home have thought of every detail! Soaring vaulted ceiling in the great room (w/ shiplap accented gas FP) lets in tons of natural light. Open concept eat-in kitchen features a 12' island w/ quartz countertop & walk-in pantry w/ add'l fridge. Main floor owner's suite has custom tray ceiling & large closet w/ laundry access. Enormous 2nd floor bed/bath has cute loft sitting area too! Sweet farmhouse entry from the front joins spacious mudroom & half bath to heated 3-car garage. Lower level w/ rec room, 3rd & 4th beds, office/craft room, and full bath. Covered rear patio w/ built-in sun shades is ideal for sunset dinners or morning coffee overlooking large, maturely landscaped lot with its own sprinkler system!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $715,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The burger restaurant closed May 1 after 5 1/2 years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Accessory Dwelling Units take the form of a new housing unit built above a garage, attached to an existing home or carved out of an existing space.
The town of Christiana is asking the courts to reverse the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, which would produce enough electricity to power about a third of the county’s homes.
UW men’s basketball signee Connor Essegian started fighting when he spent the first month and a half of his life in the NICU. He never quit in his journey from a small town to the Big Ten.
The UW police investigation revealed the chair was taken from the Terrace in 1978 when the thieves were in college and, “The perps turned over the chair and we returned it to our friends at the Union. No citation – just a verbal warning.”
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
The 463-unit project is the first big development proposal since the city approved the sweeping Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan in February.
Build a fire in the fireplace or admire the views of Mirror Lake in this woodland rental designed by America's most famous architect.