Welcome to this stunning new-build home nestled in the heart of the desirable Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Boasting 5 spacious bedrooms, 4.5 luxurious bathrooms, and a 3-car garage, it's the epitome of modern living. High-end finishes throughout the home underscore its sophistication, while the deck and walk-out basement offer additional living spaces to relax and entertain. Situated less than 5 minutes from downtown Sun Prairie, you're conveniently close to cinemas, grocery stores, restaurants, blending the tranquility of suburban living with city convenience. This home truly offers the best of both worlds. Seller offering rate buy-down incentives.