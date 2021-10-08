 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $675,000

Showings start at open house on Fri. 10/8 (2-4pm). A true Craftsman-style home built by Duren Custom Builders! This beautiful home features maple & cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level, plenty of custom built-ins, and gorgeous wood trim. Spacious kitchen includes large walk-in pantry, soapstone counters, SS appliances, and 3-sided fireplace that can also be enjoyed from the living room. Enjoy views of the large, maturely landscaped lot from screened porch off the kitchen. Primary bedroom has private bath with concrete counters & large walk-in closet. Generous lower level has split-bedroom floorplan, 2 full baths, exercise room, and walkout to a perfect location for your hot tub (w/ electric). Insulated 3+ car garage has stairway to LL and electric in place for future heater.

