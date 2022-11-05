4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $660,000

Why build when you can buy this 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch home by Bill Weber Jr. Homes in The Reserve! Open concept interior boasts vaulted great room/kitchen with gas fireplace, island breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, gas stove with range hood, and screened porch. Large laundry/mud room with organizers. Popular split bedroom floor plan. Owners suite has tray ceiling and private full bath with walk-in tile shower & rain head. 3 car attached garage. Exposed lower level with full size windows finished with 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, and family room.